Caught On Camera: At Kumaraswamy Oath, Why Mamata Banerjee Was Unhappy

Sources say Ms Banerjee had to walk a short distance to reach the oath-taking venue --- the steps of the Vidhan Soudha (state assembly) as some vehicles had blocked the route, reported news agency ANI.
A video that captures Ms Banejee entering the venue shows her gesturing her displeasure to Karnataka police chief Neelamani Raju, as the Trainamool chief walked on a red carpet rolled out for the visiting dignitaries.
Moments later, the chief minister was seen speaking to Mr Kumaraswany and his father former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda who welcomed her. She then proceeded to the seating area and was seen chatting with other VIPs present.
Among those who attended the ceremony were Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former UP chief ministers Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury.
Mr Kejriwal and some leaders of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) didn't seem to have any reservations walking to the oath-taking ceremony.
AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha, who accompanied Mr Kejriwal, tweeted saying they chose to walk to beat the traffic.
After Mr Kumaraswamy took oath as Karnataka Chief Minister and G Parameshwara of the Congress was sworn in as his deputy, there were many photo-ops on stage to send out the message that in 2019 it would be the BJP against an united opposition.
Bengaluru traffic beats every city in the country. We walked to the swearing-in venue. Beautiful weather made up for it though. pic.twitter.com/PT9nauyWuk— Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) May 23, 2018