Case Filed Against Karnataka MLA For Hate Speech Against Siddaramaiah

The Belthangady police in Dakshina Kannada district on Thursday registered a case against local BJP MLA Harish Poonja and another person for alleged hate speech against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently.

Mr Poonja, who was elected from Belthangady for a second term, had in a victory speech on May 22 alleged that Mr Siddaramaiah was responsible for the death of 24 Hindu workers in the district. The audio and video clips of the speech had gone viral on social media.

Based on a complaint lodged by Mahila Congress worker Namita K Poojary, the police booked Mr Poonja and programme organiser Jayant Kotiyan for offences punishable under Sections 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 153 (A) (promoting enmity between groups) and 505 (statements conducive to public mischief) of the IPC.

Dakshina Kannada district superintendent of police Vikram Amathe also confirmed that an FIR has been registered at the Belthangady police station against Mr Poonja.

During his speech at a felicitation programme organised by the BJP in Belthangady, Poonja had strongly criticised Hindu activists like Satyajit Surathkal, who campaigned for the Congress before the elections.

"You sought vote for Siddaramaiah who got 24 of our Hindu activists killed in the district. You sought votes for Congress which is proposing to ban Bajrang Dal," he had allegedly said in the speech, criticising those who campaigned for Congress.

