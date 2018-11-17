Bus Collides With Lorry In Karnataka's Hubli; 6 Dead, 10 Injured

The accident took place when a bus, carrying a team of Mumbai based travelers, had a head-on collision with a lorry.

Karnataka | | Updated: November 17, 2018 15:24 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Bus Collides With Lorry In Karnataka's Hubli; 6 Dead, 10 Injured

Six of the tourists, who were headed to Hampi, died at the spot.

Bengaluru: 

At least six tourists died and more than 10 were critically injured in a road accident near Hubli on National Highway 63.

The accident took place when a bus, carrying a team of Mumbai based travelers, had a head-on collision with a lorry. Six of the tourists, who were headed to Hampi, died at the spot.

The district police rushed to the spot and injured were admitted to the Hubli KIMS hospital for treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Vishwanath (76), Dinkar (74), Ramesh Jaipal (70), Sumedha (65), Lahu (65) and Suchitra (65).

A case has been registered in Annigeri Police Station and an investigation in the matter is underway.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

karnatakahubli

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Sabarimala NewsCyclone GajaPanchayat ElectionElection in ChhattisgarhVoting in ChhattisgarhLive TVTamil NewsLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusJawa BikeIPL 2019Redmi Note 6 ProDiabetesMirzapur Web SeriesDeepika Ranveer MarriageDry EyesMP Election

................................ Advertisement ................................