3 Officers Suspended For Negligence In Duty During Caste Census In Bengaluru

Three officers working in the Bengaluru civic agency have been suspended on charges of dereliction of duty while carrying out a caste census for the scheduled caste.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said if people are afraid that the survey was not happening properly, they can apply online.

"Is there any problem in applying online? We will do enumeration online, or approach door-to-door and in the camps. You just have to tell your caste using any of the three means. This is related to only the scheduled caste," he told reporters.

The three officers are Ramesh, Peddaraju and C Senthil Kumar, working in the revenue division of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

According to the suspension order issued by the BBMP Zonal Commissioner (East Zone) Snehal R on July 2, which was shared with the media on Thursday, revenue inspector Ramesh and tax collector Peddaraju were instructed to ensure that enumerators working under them affix stickers on houses after contacting the residents of the household and confirming that the survey has been completed.

Once the process was over, they were required to upload the data through the mobile application. However, it was observed that the enumerators and staff involved in the house-to-house sticker affixing work were placing stickers arbitrarily without contacting the owners and residents of the respective houses in HRBR Layout.

It was found that the officers failed to take note of this and exhibited an irresponsible and negligent attitude.

Since there appeared to be a dereliction of duty on the part of the officers, they were placed under suspension with immediate effect.

In a similar manner, tax collector Senthil Kumar, working in the Rajarajeshwari BBMP zone, too did his work negligently, following which he was also suspended, an order said.

