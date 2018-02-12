Buffalo Race To Continue In Karnataka, Says Supreme Court

The bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra was hearing a plea by the animal welfare group People For Ethical Treatment of Animals or PETA, which is seeking to ban the buffalo race.
The court was told that an ordinance backing Kambala, passed by the Karnataka Assembly, has lapsed. When the bench was urged to step in and stop the race, which is scheduled for February 18, Justice Misra said "races will take place next year also".
The court will hear the plea to March 12 now.
The PETA had earlier approached the Karnataka High Court alleging Kambala involves cruelty to animals. The high court agreed and banned the sport, which led to mass outrage. After that the state government passed an ordinance or executive order, to allow it.
Earlier, another animal rights' body, Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO), had approached the top court challenging the bill to legalise traditional buffalo races in Karnataka.