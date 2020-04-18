BS Yediyurappa's Rare Support To HD Kumaraswamy After Son's Wedding

When asked about the apparent lapse on Saturday, Mr Yediyurappa, downplayed the controversy (File)

JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday received Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's rare support after he was criticised on social media over his son Nikhil's wedding function, where coronavirus precautions recommended by the authorities were apparently ignored.

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy married Revathi, the grandniece of a Congress leader and former minister, at a farmhouse about 28 km from state capital Bengaluru amid the coronavirus lockdown. Photos showed no social distancing, masks or any other precaution in the rituals, triggering criticism on social media.



"All the necessary permissions were given and the marriage was performed in a simple manner. There is no need to discuss about it. They had done it well within their limits for which I congratulate them," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The wedding involving two political families had no one from outside the family, claimed former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. Over 100 were at the farmhouse in Ramanagara, where the bride and groom exchanged garlands.

Mr Kumaraswamy had claimed "only around 60 to 70 people of the family" would attend the wedding. According to the Karnataka police, passes for 42 vehicles and 120 people were given.

The wedding was a low-key event. The party's millions of workers were not invited to the function. A day before the wedding, Mr Kumaraswamy had apologised to his supporters.

After the function, Mr Kumaraswamy later claimed in a tweet that all precautionary measures had been taken.

The BJP had slammed the JDS leader. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan had said action would be taken against the former chief minister "without a second thought" if guidelines were not followed in the wedding.

