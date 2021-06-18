BS Yediyurappa Will Stay, BJP's Karnataka In-Charge Ends Speculation

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has denied any rift within the party

The core committee meeting of the BJP in Karnataka ended with state in-charge Arun Singh indicating there would be no change in state leadership. Mr Singh had spent the last couple of days in Bengaluru talking to party MLAs in the backdrop of criticism by a few of them of the functioning of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

After the meeting at the BJP headquarters, Mr Singh said, "Nobody should criticise the party. We will take action. It is a big party, workers may be hurt, they may face difficulties. We must come together and help the party go forward. Two or three people are working against the party. There will be action against them when the time is right. Our government is there in Karnataka. Talk about the good work in the Modi and Yediyurappa governments."

Earlier in the day, Mr Yediyurappa, 78, played down any threat to his position, despite complaints made against him by some of his colleagues.

"There is no political confusion. What has happened - two or more people have spoken to our media friends and wrong conclusions are being drawn. About 60 people have met him (Arun Singh). One or two of them, not just now, from the beginning, have been speaking against me. That is being highlighted. They have not even been given a chance to meet. There is no confusion. We are all together, working towards development. None of my ministerial colleagues are bothered by this. Let us try and speak to the one or two people who are upset," the Chief Minister said.

"I don't want to react to Vishwanath's statement. The action against him will be decided by high command," Mr Yediyurappa said.

H Vishwanath, an MLC who had crossed from the Janata Dal (Secular) to the BJP, has been critical of what he said was the interference of Mr Yediyurappa's son in the government.

Revenue Minister R Ashok said after the meeting, "Yediyurappa is our leader. He is our Chief Minister and he will continue."