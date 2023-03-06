Video: BS Yediyurappa's Chopper Landing Initially Aborted Due To Negligence

Some videos of the incident have gone viral on social media.

A helicopter carrying former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had to briefly abort its landing in Kalaburagi today due to plastic sheets and other waste on the ground.

The helicopter later landed at the same helipad in Kalaburagi's Jewargi after the ground was cleared by the security personnel.

A video shows the pilot aborting the landing at the last moment as plastic sheets flew close to the helicopter causing a scare.

The pilot kept hovering in the air as the authorities cleared the helipad.

The helicopter later safely landed on the same spot, said Isha Pant, Superintendent of Police, Kalaburagi.

The veteran BJP leader is in Kalaburagi to participate in party's 'Jana Sanakalpa Yatra.'