Never Said We Will Execute 'Operation Lotus' In Karnataka: BS Yeddyurappa

Ruling out any attempts by his party to destabilise the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka, state BJP president BS Yeddyurappa said his party would take "appropriate decision" in case of political instability.

BS Yeddyurappa distanced himself from senior BJP lawmaker Umesh Katti's claim that 15 disgruntled MLAs from the ruling coalition were in touch with him and that the party will form a new government in Karnataka by next week.

"Neither me, nor our leaders have said we will carry out Operation Lotus (BJP's election symbol). Umesh Katti's statement is not right," BS Yeddyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters in Vijayapura, the senior BJP leader said, "We will not indulge in luring Congress-JD(S) legislators, we don't require it also."

"Everyone is watching the political developments. We are also watching. We are not 'sanyasis'. We will take appropriate decision at appropriate time. No Congress or JD(S) MLA has contacted us, nor have we attempted it," he added.

BS Yeddyurappa also alleged that due to internal squabble within the ruling coalition, over cabinet expansion and portfolio allocation, development of the state was getting hampered.

The Congress has also dismissed claims that the coalition government in Karnataka would collapse due to internal rift, with party leader Siddaramaiah asserting that the Congress-JD (S) coalition was strong and they would contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls together.