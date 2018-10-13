'We Work As Opposition': BS Yeddyurappa's Response On BJP Leader's Remark

BS Yeddyurappa's comments comes a day after senior BJP leader's comments. (File)

Karnataka BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa on Friday tried to play down claims by some party colleagues that the Congress-JDS government's days were numbered and BJP would come to power, saying there was no meaning to such comments and his party would function as an opposition.

The party would react to the situation whenever there is political change, he told reporters in Shivamogga.

"If our BJP leaders have spoken this way, there is no meaning to it. We are in the opposition and will work as an opposition," he said in response to a question.

"If for any reason the government falls, let's think about it then. According to me, indulging in any kind of speculation before that is not right. Let's work as an opposition for as many days as we get... if there is any kind of political changes, let's see it then."

Mr Yeddyurappa's comments comes a day after senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister R Ashok claimed that BJP would form the government in the state and he was in touch with disgruntled Congress and JD(S) leaders.

"We (BJP) are going to form government in Karnataka in one or two months.Each seat will be important...I'm in regular contact with disgruntled leaders from Congress and JD(S)...how many people we will need, how to do it our state and national leaders- party will discuss and decide," he had said.

Congress and JD(S) too have repeatedly accused BJP of attempting to destabilise the coalition government by trying to poach their MLAs.

Asked about lone BSP Minister N Mahesh's resignation from the coalition cabinet Thursday, Yeddyurappa said he has no knowledge about the reasons behind the resignation.

On announcing the party candidate for the Ramanagara assembly bypolls, the former Chief Minister said discussions are on and the party would be finalising it soon.

BJP had Thursday finalised a fresh face, a retired Commercial Tax Officer Dr Siddaramaiah, as the party candidate from Mandya Lok Sabha constituency.

It had on Tuesday recommended the names of B Y Raghavendra, son of Yeddyurappa and Shanta, sister of senior party leader B Sriramulu for Shivamogga and Ballari and former MLA Shrikant Kulkarni for Jamkhandi assembly segment, to the party's central election committee.

Bypolls for three Lok Sabha constituencies-Shivamogga, Ballari and Mandya and two assembly constituencies- Ramanagara and Jamkhandi, will take place on November 3. Counting of votes will be on November 6.