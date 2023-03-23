BJP Wins Mayor, Deputy Mayor Elections In Congress Chief's Home District

The BJP's victory comes ahead of the Assembly elections in Karnataka due by May.

The BJP today won the election to the post of Mayor and Deputy Mayor in the home district of Congress president M Mallikarjun Kharge.

Vishal Dargi, who got 33 votes, defeated Congress candidate Prakash Kapanur in the Mayoral election by one vote.

Shivanand Pisti defeated his Congress opponent Vijayalakshmi , who secured 32 votes, with the same margin to become Deputy Mayor.



