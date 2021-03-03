Case Against Karnataka Minister Over Alleged Sex Tape, BJP Says Verifying

A case was registered against Ramesh Jarkiholi for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman.(FILE)

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said that the BJP will take action after checking the authenticity of the alleged sex video tape in which Karnataka Minister Ramesh Jarakiholi is said to be involved.

"I have seen the video of state minister Ramesh Jarakiholi in the media. I will speak to the Chief Minister and the party chief about it tomorrow. We will check the authenticity of the CD and take action accordingly," the Union Minister told reporters.

A case was registered against Mr Jarkiholi on Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman.

Addressing reporters, the complainant Dinesh Kallahalli, who is a social activist, said, "I have lodged a complaint with police, demanding a probe into a sex scandal involving Ramesh Jarkiholi."

Mr Jarkiholi denied the allegations, saying that he will resign from politics if these allegations are proven true.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said, "I do not even know the woman and the complainant. I am going to meet my high command to convey a clarification about the alleged video. I was in Mysuru and I went to Chamundeshwari Temple. I do not even know what that video is about because I never spoke to that woman. I will resign from my MLA post and politics if these allegations are proven against me."

"It is a serious allegation against me. I have spoken to the Chief Minister and I will also seek action against the culprits. A thorough investigation must be conducted in this issue," he added.

"We have taken the complaint filed by Dinesh Kallahalli against Ramesh Jarakiholi. We will investigate accordingly," informed Bengaluru Central District Commissioner of Police (DCP) Anucheth. Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, Congress workers in Bengaluru staged a protest against Mr Jarkiholi over his alleged involvement in a sexual assault case.