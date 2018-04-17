BJP Leader Weeps At Not Making Candidates' List, Meltdown On Camera

Mr Namoshi had expected to be fielded by the BJP in the Gulberga constituency. When the list was announced on Monday evening, however, his name was missing. Instead, the party has chosen CB Patil.
His meltdown was captured by many cameras.
In the short clip, the politician tries to say something and then visibly crumples. He is seen keening, his hands covering his face, his supporters trying to soothe him. Even reporters try to calm him down, but he is hysterical.
Mr Namoshi was deputy mayor of Kalaburagi, which used to be known as Gulbarga. He was a member of the Legislative Council for 12 years.
He had contested the 2013 Karnataka election from Gulbarga Dakshin as a Janata Dal (Secular) candidate.
Also yesterday, Congress workers went on the rampage in a party office at being denied tickets to contest the polls.