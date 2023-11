BJP Central Observers In Bengaluru To Finalise Karnataka Leader Of Opposition

The BJP is the principal opposition party in the state.

BJP's central observers -- Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and party's national general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam -- arrived in Bengaluru on Friday for the BJP Legislature Party meeting this evening where the Leader of Opposition in the assembly is slated to be chosen.

The newly appointed BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, son of party veteran B S Yediyurappa, received Ms Sitharaman, a Rajya Sabha member from the State, and Mr Kumar at the airport.

Heartily Welcomed Union Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman ji, National General Secretary Shri Dushyanth Kumar Gautham ji at BJP State Office, Jagannath Bhavan who are in Bangalore as central observers for the Legislature party meeting scheduled for today.



ಇಂದು… pic.twitter.com/cze5GDGJWZ — Vijayendra Yediyurappa (@BYVijayendra) November 17, 2023

Senior BJP MLA and former Deputy Chief Minister R Ashoka on Thursday said he along with four to five other legislators are aspirants for the post.

R Ashoka, V Sunil Kumar, C N Ashwath Narayan and Araga Jnanendra are among the front-runners for the position, according to some reports.

The BJP central leadership made the announcement on the appointment of Vijayendra last week.

The BJP is the principal opposition party in the state.

The previous assembly session in July was held without the Leader of the Opposition.

In the elections to the 224-member assembly held in May this year, the Congress ousted the BJP from power with a landslide victory. The Congress got 135 seats, the BJP 66 and the JD(S) 19.

The BJP legislature party meeting to pick its new leader, who would go on to become the Leader of Opposition, is taking place ahead of the winter session of the state legislature in Belagavi, from December 4.

The party had been facing intense criticism from the ruling Congress for its inability to make the appointment to the post, and there was also some disgruntlement within the party over the delay.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)