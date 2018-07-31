BJP Blames For JDS For 'Fuelling' North Karnataka Statehood Issue

BS Yeddyurappa said that JDS fuels the statehood issue as it has presence in parts of South Karnataka.

Karnataka BJP President BS Yeddyurappa alleged that the JDS was responsible for stoking the demand for separate North Karnataka state to strengthen its base in southern parts of the state.

"The JDS knows it cannot win elections and taste power, if the state is united, as it has a presence only in some pockets of South Karnataka," he said.

The former Chief Minister said he would be visiting Belagavi today to request some outfits to give up the separate statehood demand for North Karnataka.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has reportedly blamed BJP for fuelling the issue after realising its futility to get them political dividends.

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah had on Sunday said the demand for separate statehood for the region was being made by people who have not understood the meaning of a unified Karnataka.