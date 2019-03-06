BJP Files Complaint Against Congress Leader For Alleged 'Kill PM' Remark

The legislator apologised for his comment on Tuesday (File)

The Karnataka BJP has filed a complaint with the Bengaluru police against Congress legislator Belur Gopalakrishna, who in an alleged video dared right wing activists to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr Gopalakrishna was responding to the controversy triggered by Hindu Mahasabha's National Secretary Puja Shakun Pandey, who shot at an effigy of Mahatma Gandhi in January.

"These days people are talking about Nathuram Godse who killed Gandhiji. Those people should not exist in this society, if they are trying to kill the democratic set up, let them kill PM Modi if they have the courage," he had allegedly said on video on February 4.

His alleged remark sparked a huge controversy after the video was circulated widely on social media, with the BJP demanding his arrest.

Today, BJP spokesperson S Prakash alleged that none of the Congress members stopped him when he "instigated people to kill the prime minister".

"A controversial and provocative speech was made by Belur Gopalakrishna on the KPCC premises last month on February 4th. He had instigated people to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi blatantly. Unfortunately, none of the Congress leaders who were present on the dais stopped him from making such a provocative speech. In fact we believe it had their blessings also," he said.

"Today we have submitted a complaint to the Commissioner of Police demanding his arrest immediately since the matter is very grave. Threatening a prime minister and instigating people to kill him is nothing but a revolt against the nation. He should be put behind bars under the Goonda Act," he added.

Karnataka Home Minister MB Patil expressed his disapproval for the remark.

"I saw some media reports today. They were showing that Belur Gopalakrishna has issued a statement that the Hindu Mahasabha - if they wanted to kill, they should have killed Modi. This is what they were showing in the channels. I have to ascertain the facts. I will get the details. If at all he has spoken - on what occasion. Whether it is true or false, I have to verify the facts. And is it true - I condemn it. It is not our Congress culture. He is the Prime Minister. Even to say we should kill an ordinary person also, is bad. We do not subscribe to such things," he said on Tuesday.

The legislator apologised for his comment on Tuesday.

"I have respect for the Prime Minister. I never said PM has to be assassinated. How can I be silent when Gandhiji is disrespected? I said will you do the same thing to the PM? I will definitely apologise if my statements hurt anyone," he was quoted by the news agency ANI.