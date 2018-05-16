NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
As Results Pour In, HD Kumaraswamy Gets Verified On Twitter

A verification on a Twitter account allows people to identify key individuals and organisations on Twitter as authentic and are denoted by a blue tick icon.

Karnataka | Updated: May 16, 2018 00:08 IST
HD Kumaraswamy has about 13,000 followers on the Twitter

Bengaluru:  As counting was underway, HD Kumaraswamy who may become the next chief minister got his twitter account verified.

This typically includes accounts maintained by public figures and organisations in music, TV, film, fashion, government, politics, religion, media, sports, business and other key interest areas.

Mr Kumaraswamy who has about 13,000 followers on the microblogging site is quite active. His profile introduces his as "Former Chief Minister of Karnataka Government and JD(S) State president".

In a cliffhanger, the BJP has won 104 seats in Karnataka, eight short of a clear majority of the 222 seats on which elections were held. The Congress got 78 and Deve Gowda's JDS 38.



Karnataka Assembly ElectionKarnataka Election Results
