As Results Pour In, HD Kumaraswamy Gets Verified On Twitter A verification on a Twitter account allows people to identify key individuals and organisations on Twitter as authentic and are denoted by a blue tick icon.

A verification on a Twitter account allows people to identify key individuals and organisations on Twitter as authentic and are denoted by a blue tick icon.



This typically includes accounts maintained by public figures and organisations in music, TV, film, fashion, government, politics, religion, media, sports, business and other key interest areas.



Mr Kumaraswamy who has about 13,000 followers on the microblogging site is quite active. His profile introduces his as "Former Chief Minister of Karnataka Government and JD(S) State president".



In a cliffhanger, the BJP has won 104 seats in Karnataka, eight short of a clear majority of the 222 seats on which elections were held. The Congress got 78 and Deve Gowda's JDS 38.







