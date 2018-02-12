"Anant Hegde Warned Not To Make Communal Remarks": BS Yeddyurappa To NDTV BS Yeddyurappa denied the BJP would take to religious polarisation to win upcoming Karnataka elections, instead targetting Congress chief Rahul Gandhi over his temple visits.

BS Yeddyurappa has been named the BJP's chief ministerial candidate for Karnataka elections. Bengaluru: Union Minister and BJP lawmaker from Karnataka Anantkumar Hegde has been warned not to make communally incendiary remarks, said BS Yeddyurappa, the BJP's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Karnataka elections.



"I don't agree with such remarks. Anantkumar hedge has been warned not to speak like that," Mr Yeddyurappa said in an interview to NDTV.



Mr Hegde, a recent entrant to the Union Cabinet, has been a repeat offender, making a series of provocative statements, including comments such as "



"He is warned against speaking such things and also he has apologised in the parliament," said Mr Yeddyurappa.

Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde has faced criticism over several controversial speeches.



Mr Yeddyurappa said, "24 Hindu youth have been killed in the state" due to, he said, laxity of the Congress state government.



However, he claimed all BJP leaders in the state have been warned from making incendiary comments. "We asked them to stop all such things," he said.



The BJP's chief ministerial candidate however is unsparing in his shots at Rahul Gandhi, describing him as an "Election Hindu" in response to the Congress president's

BS Yeddyurappa called Rahul Gandhi an "Election Hindu" for visiting temples in poll-bound states.



Mr Yeddyurappa brushed aside suggestions that there is a trust deficit between him and the BJP leadership. In 2012, he had left the party in a huff after he was replaced as Chief Minister owing to charges of corruption.



"One year back they (the BJP leadership) said I will be CM. Nowhere else in the country did they do it (announce a Chief Ministerial candidate in advance)," he said.



Mr Yeddyurappa drew flak for bowing before BJP President Amit Shah at a rally in Karnataka. Asked if he regretted it, he said, "Not at all. That is not correct. He (Amit Shah) is an elderly person and president of the party, so I wished him."



On Twitter, he has described the Siddaramaiah government as a "10% government", a reference to allegations of corruption.



In his interview, he increased that number, saying "for every work they (the state government) are collecting more than 20-25% (kickbacks)."



He denies, however, that his own legacy of corruption charges will dent the BJP's prospects.



"As far as charges on me go, neither in High Court or Supreme Court has any charge been proved," he said.



