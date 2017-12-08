Can't End Terror Until We Uproot Islam, Said Minister Anantkumar Hegde. Old Video Surfaces

This minister says ..”Islam should be wiped out in this world” ..so when he talks of HINDUTVA does he mean it’s a way of life...#justaskingpic.twitter.com/UtgZyat6Dz - Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) December 7, 2017

Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde has landed in another controversy, this time over a hate speech in a video tweeted by actor Prakash Raj.In a video reportedly from last year, Mr Hegde is seen saying publicly, "As long as there is Islam in the world, there will be terrorism. Until we uproot Islam, we can't remove terrorism."The minister, who is a BJP leader from Karnataka, also said, "If there is opportunity in the media - write exactly this. Telecast exactly this. Islam is a bomb for world peace. There will be no peace in the world as long as Islam is there."Sharing the video on Twitter, Prakash Raj said, "This minister says . 'Islam should be wiped out in this world' ..so when he talks of HINDUTVA does he mean it's a way of life...#justasking".Mr Hegde, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship at the centre, is no stranger to controversy. Earlier this week a case was registered against him for allegedly using derogatory words against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a speech at Kittur in Belagavi district recently.A local Congress leader in Mysuru filed the police complaint saying Mr Hegde used "foul language" against the chief minister.