Amit Shah On 3-Day Karnataka Tour From Tomorrow

BJP chief Amit Shah will be on a three-day tour of poll-bound Karnataka from tomorrow during which he will attend a number of events and hold public meetings, according to a party statement.



He will hold a public meeting tomorrow near the Mangalore airport and interact with students of a college in Dakshina Kannada on Tuesday on the "youth's role in building a new India", it read.



Karnataka is likely to go to the polls in April-May and the BJP has been making concerted efforts to wrest it from the Congress.



It is the only big state, of those which send 20 or more MPs to the Lok Sabha, being ruled by the Congress.



Mr Shah will chair party meetings in the district and visit the home of Deepak Rao, a BJP worker who was killed recently, it read.



He is also scheduled to address a fishermen convention in Udupi.



Mr Shah will address a convention of social media activists in Udupi on Wednesday and meet the family of another murdered party worker, Paresh Mehta, it said.



The BJP chief will chair several party events and visit a number of temples.





