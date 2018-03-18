After Controversial Tweet, Congress Asks Veerappa Moily's Son To Explain The tweet that takes a dig at Public Works Minister HC Mahadevappa came minutes after an identical post from Veerappa Moily's Twitter handle, which was tagged to Congress President Rahul Gandhi as well.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Not my tweet, Mr Moily told NDTV, adding that he wouldn't comment on party matters in public Bengaluru: Stung by a tweet that was critical of the party's selection of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka, the state Congress has asked Harsha Moily, the son of party veteran Veerappa Moily, to explain the post within seven days.



The controversial post from Harsha Moily's Twitter handle on Thursday night said, "INC needs to solve money in politics. We can't afford to have road contractors and their nexus with the state PWD minister determine how candidates are selected for the upcoming assembly elections."



The tweet that takes a dig at Public Works Minister HC Mahadevappa came minutes after an identical post from Veerappa Moily's Twitter handle, which was tagged to Congress President Rahul Gandhi as well.



Elections are due in Karnataka by May this year and the opposition BJP that has repeatedly attacked the Congress over the issue of corruption was quick to seize on the tweet.



"At last someone's conscience in INC has prodded him to speak up! Moily ji is right. We have been saying that Siddaramaiah is 10% CM. With contractors filling PWD Minister's deep pockets, state's coffers and roads are in tatters. Congress veteran's view validates our point," tweeted BJP state President BS Yeddyurappa, who is also the party's chief ministerial face.



When NDTV spoke to Veerappa Moily, he said it was not his tweet and that he would never comment on internal party matters in public.



The controversial posts may have deleted from the Twitter handles of Veerappa Moily and his son but the BJP that's eyeing to wrest the state from the Congress is keeping up the pressure.



"Let's be very clear. Moily's tweet is not aimed at whistle blowing malpractices in Cong. It's addressed to a son, to secure a seat for his own son; of course at the expense of PWD Minister's son Cong, you see, just can't keep a 'son' out of the equation!" the state BJP tweeted.



Veerappa Moily, a former chief minister heads the Congress manifesto committee in Karnataka.



Stung by a tweet that was critical of the party's selection of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka, the state Congress has asked Harsha Moily, the son of party veteran Veerappa Moily, to explain the post within seven days.The controversial post from Harsha Moily's Twitter handle on Thursday night said, "INC needs to solve money in politics. We can't afford to have road contractors and their nexus with the state PWD minister determine how candidates are selected for the upcoming assembly elections."The tweet that takes a dig at Public Works Minister HC Mahadevappa came minutes after an identical post from Veerappa Moily's Twitter handle, which was tagged to Congress President Rahul Gandhi as well.Elections are due in Karnataka by May this year and the opposition BJP that has repeatedly attacked the Congress over the issue of corruption was quick to seize on the tweet."At last someone's conscience in INC has prodded him to speak up! Moily ji is right. We have been saying that Siddaramaiah is 10% CM. With contractors filling PWD Minister's deep pockets, state's coffers and roads are in tatters. Congress veteran's view validates our point," tweeted BJP state President BS Yeddyurappa, who is also the party's chief ministerial face.When NDTV spoke to Veerappa Moily, he said it was not his tweet and that he would never comment on internal party matters in public.The controversial posts may have deleted from the Twitter handles of Veerappa Moily and his son but the BJP that's eyeing to wrest the state from the Congress is keeping up the pressure. "Let's be very clear. Moily's tweet is not aimed at whistle blowing malpractices in Cong. It's addressed to a son, to secure a seat for his own son; of course at the expense of PWD Minister's son Cong, you see, just can't keep a 'son' out of the equation!" the state BJP tweeted.Veerappa Moily, a former chief minister heads the Congress manifesto committee in Karnataka.