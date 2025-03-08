"40,000 Pages Of Evidence": BJP MP Alleges Waqf Land Misuse In Karnataka

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Lehar Singh Siroya has alleged Waqf lands have been misused, manipulated and misappropriated by influential people and those who have been in power in Karnataka. In a press conference on Saturday, Mr Siroya referred to a 40,000-page document that he said contained evidence of "how the minority community it appears has been cheated by those it trusted to safeguard them."

"These documents that you see here run up to nearly 40,000 pages. They are from every district of Karnataka, and have been filed by the deputy commissioners themselves. So nothing can be more authentic and more accurate," he told reporters on Saturday, sitting behind a desk on which documents were stacked.

His comments come amid reports that the Karnataka government plans to pass a resolution in the assembly against the central government's Waqf legislation.

He said the documents were sent to the commission of enquiry set up by the Karnataka government under Karnataka Upa Lokayukta Justice N Anand in 2012, "which unfortunately met a very strange fate under the Congress regime in 2016."

The documents obtained through the Right to Information (RTI) process have the seal of the Karnataka Lokayukta.

"I have not had time to study these documents that came yesterday, in detail, but even a cursory look tells us the sad tale of how waqf lands have been misused, manipulated and misappropriated by those who have been in power, and those who have been influential in every district of Karnataka," Mr Siroya said.

"These documents tell us how over the last few decades the interests of the minority community have been totally compromised. The minority community it appears has been cheated by those it trusted to safeguard them. I don't wish to take names and create a sensation because that is not my interest. I only wish to seek justice for the minority community because I also belong to a minority community," the BJP MP said.

He said the Congress wants to show the central government's Waqf legislation as "a violation of the federal principle."

"But I feel the Congress party is hiding behind the federal principle to shield some of its powerful colleagues and friends from scrutiny. The resolution will only expose them further. These documents here reveal the extent of corruption involved with waqf lands. The Congress party should first address corruption, and only then, if anything is left, bring up their favourite subject of federalism. If the Congress is sincere and committed to the interests of minorities they will reflect on this," Mr Siroya said.

"The report, which I have had a chance to look at, is neither on the records of the government nor in the public domain. It has been deliberately made to vanish. I can tell you the report is very indicting. It does not cover in glory those in politics and civil society who constantly try to represent the cause of the Muslim minority.

Addressed a press conference in party office in Bengaluru today, on the Waqf lands in Karnataka and the 40,000 pages of documents that support allegations of their misuse, manipulation and misappropriation.@PMOIndia @AmitShah @JPNadda @BJP4India @BYVijayendra @BJP4Karnataka... pic.twitter.com/Szf0fphaDE — Lahar Singh Siroya (@LaharSingh_MP) March 8, 2025

"It is actually a case of betraying them. At one point the report says: 'The Muthawallis/Sajjada/Managing Committee are primarily responsible for loss of Waqf properties, misuse of Waqf properties to their whims and fancies and for their personal gains... The net result is the settled position of law that once a Waqf is always a Waqf has been whittled down'."

"One last point. I learn that a file related to the Gulbarga Waqf properties, which went to a minister in Shri Siddaramaiah's first term, has still not been returned to the department. I hope the file is traced and returned to the department at the earliest. I hope it has not been destroyed," Mr Siroya said.