24 Killed In Karnataka Floods, Losses Pegged At 6,000 Crore

The Karnataka government on Saturday pegged the damage inflicted by torrential downpour and subsequent floods in the state at Rs 6000 crore even as the toll from various rain-related incidents stood at 24.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said this was the "biggest calamity" in 45 years adding his government has sought Rs 3000 crore as relief from the Centre.

"We are planning to re-construct houses that were damaged in rains.. Some of the villages have to be rebuilt completely," he told reporters in Bengaluru.

"So far 24 people have died in various rain-related incidents," he said.

Rescue and relief work was being carried out by teams of personnel comprising NDRF, and the armed forces, he added.



