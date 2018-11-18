20-Year-Old NIT Student Commits Suicide, Professor Blamed For Death

A 20-year old student of the National Institute of Technology jumped to death. (Representational)

A 20-year old student of the National Institute of Technology-Karnataka (NIT-K) jumped to death from his department building, sparking off a protest by other students who alleged constant nagging by a professor forced him to take his life, the police said.

After the suicide on Saturday, students in the institute gathered on the campus in large numbers and raised slogans against the professor who had allegedly humiliated the third year mechanical engineering student Anand Pathak, they said.

Anand Pathak was running short of attendance and was often pulled up by the professor who had told him that he would fail in the semester examination, the students alleged.

The protesting students demanded suspension of the professor and setting up of a committee to enquire into the issue, the police said adding investigations were on.