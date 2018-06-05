12 Congress Lawmakers Likely To Take Oath As Karnataka Ministers Tomorrow While over 12 legislators will be of the Congress, around nine lawmakers of the JDS are likely to take oath tomorrow, a fortnight after HD Kumaraswamy was sworn in as chief minister.

Share EMAIL PRINT The Congress will have 22 ministers, the JDS will have 12, including HD Kumaraswamy. (File) New Delhi: Over 12 Congress lawmakers in Karnataka are likely to take oath as ministers in the first expansion of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's Cabinet, after the grand old party finalised the list in a meeting between Rahul Gandhi and its senior state leaders.



According to sources, while over 12 legislators will be of the Congress, around nine lawmakers of the JDS are likely to take oath tomorrow, a fortnight after Mr Kumaraswamy was sworn in as chief minister.



As per the power sharing arrangement, the Congress would have a total of 22 ministers while the JDS will have 12, including the chief minister.



Sources said Mr Gandhi held long deliberations with former chief minister Siddharamaiah, deputy chief minister G Parameswara and senior party leaders D K Shivakumar and Dinesh Gundu Rao, along with AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka affairs KC Venugopal.



Though there was no official word from the Congress, Mr Gandhi is learnt to have given his nod to the list of around 12 ministers which includes Mr Shivakumar who is likely to get an important portfolio.



Mr Gandhi met the Karnataka leaders for over an hour and gave final shape to the list of ministers, while according equitable representation to all sections and regions.



Sources said some portfolios may remain vacant on both sides to douse any discord in the two parties.



The lone BSP legislator in Karnataka, N Mahesh, will be a part of the cabinet expansion and will be given a key portfolio.



JDS secretary general Danish Ali told PTI, "We will give due importance to our pre-poll ally, the BSP by giving its lone MLA a ministerial berth."



He also disclosed that BSP supremo Ms Mayawati has deputed its senior leader Satish Chandra Misra to attend the cabinet expansion function tomorrow. This is the first time that the BSP will be a part of the government outside of Uttar Pradesh.



Danish Ali was the key pointsman in negotiating an alliance with both the BSP and then the Congress.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)



Over 12 Congress lawmakers in Karnataka are likely to take oath as ministers in the first expansion of Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's Cabinet, after the grand old party finalised the list in a meeting between Rahul Gandhi and its senior state leaders.According to sources, while over 12 legislators will be of the Congress, around nine lawmakers of the JDS are likely to take oath tomorrow, a fortnight after Mr Kumaraswamy was sworn in as chief minister.As per the power sharing arrangement, the Congress would have a total of 22 ministers while the JDS will have 12, including the chief minister.Sources said Mr Gandhi held long deliberations with former chief minister Siddharamaiah, deputy chief minister G Parameswara and senior party leaders D K Shivakumar and Dinesh Gundu Rao, along with AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka affairs KC Venugopal.Though there was no official word from the Congress, Mr Gandhi is learnt to have given his nod to the list of around 12 ministers which includes Mr Shivakumar who is likely to get an important portfolio.Mr Gandhi met the Karnataka leaders for over an hour and gave final shape to the list of ministers, while according equitable representation to all sections and regions.Sources said some portfolios may remain vacant on both sides to douse any discord in the two parties.The lone BSP legislator in Karnataka, N Mahesh, will be a part of the cabinet expansion and will be given a key portfolio.JDS secretary general Danish Ali told PTI, "We will give due importance to our pre-poll ally, the BSP by giving its lone MLA a ministerial berth."He also disclosed that BSP supremo Ms Mayawati has deputed its senior leader Satish Chandra Misra to attend the cabinet expansion function tomorrow. This is the first time that the BSP will be a part of the government outside of Uttar Pradesh. Danish Ali was the key pointsman in negotiating an alliance with both the BSP and then the Congress. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter