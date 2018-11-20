Woman Constable Allegedly Hacked To Death By Husband In Kanpur

The assailant, Virendra, fled the crime scene but was arrested by the police in the afternoon. The weapon has also been recovered from him.

Kanpur | | Updated: November 20, 2018 19:20 IST
The assailant confessed his crime and said his wife had a bad character. (Representational)

Kanpur: 

A woman constable was hacked to death by her husband in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh today, the police said.

The husband suspected that his wife had an illicit affair. He attacked his wife in the morning with a butcher knife and killed her at their Khadepur Nayi Basti house in Naubasta.

The assailant, Virendra, fled the crime scene but was arrested by the police in the afternoon. The weapon has also been recovered from him.

The victim, Sharda Bhadauria was rushed to a medical facility by her son Shiv and nephew Kapil but was declared dead on arrival.

The assailant confessed his crime and said his wife had a bad character and was having an affair with a neighbour, due to which he killed her.

For more Kanpur news, click here

 

