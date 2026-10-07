Thai Woman Marries UP Man, Lends 60 Lakhs, Then Discovers His 1st Marriage

What initially started as friendship on social media soon bloomed into love and then into marriage. But not all endings are happy. It was soon followed by betrayal, and a web of lies was discovered. This is not a movie plot but a real-life story of a Thai woman who got married to a Kanpur man.

Upsorn, a Thailand resident who runs a restaurant and a canteen, got in touch with Irfan, a leather businessman from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, through social media.

Their online chats gradually turned into a romantic relationship.

Upsorn claims that Irfan told her that he was unmarried and came to Thailand to meet her. After gaining her trust, he married her in Thailand two years ago.

Rs 60 Lakh Allegedly Taken In The Name Of Business

After their marriage, Irfan started asking Upsorn for money, citing business needs and other financial requirements.

Upsorn claims that she gave him nearly Rs 60 lakh over time using earnings from her restaurant and borrowed money from relatives.

After receiving the money, Irfan allegedly cut off all communication with her and returned to India.

Thai Woman Travels To India, Discovers Truth

After months without contact from her husband, Upsorn decided to travel to India. On October 6, 2026, she arrived at Irfan's home in Kanpur.

What she discovered there came as a shock to her. The man who had claimed to be unmarried had three children from a 12-year marriage.

'Convert Religion And Wear Burqa If You Want Your Money Back'

When Upsorn confronted Irfan about the alleged deception and demanded her money back, the matter then took a more serious turn.

She accused Irfan of physically assaulting her. She also alleged that he told her that if she wanted to stay with him or recover her money, she would have to convert to Islam and wear a burqa.

Police Action And Arrest

Devastated by the alleged fraud and harassment, the woman approached Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Shiva Singh and narrated her ordeal. Given the seriousness of the allegations, including the alleged religious conversion angle, police initiated action.

According to the police, an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of law based on the woman's complaint, and Irfan has been arrested.

Police are currently examining the marriage documents, bank transactions related to the alleged Rs 60 lakh transfer, and the allegations that the woman was pressured to change her religion.

With Inputs from Arun Kumar Agrawal