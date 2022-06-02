Police Constable Hacked To Death In UP's Kanpur

The police broke the locks on the door and found the constable dead, police added.

A 30-year-old police constable was hacked to death at his rented accommodation here police said on Thursday.

The body of Desh Deepak was found lying in a pool of blood, police said, adding that the incident took place at the Braham Nagar locality here.

The constable who originally hails from Firozabad was posted in Bilhaur since 2019, they said.

Station House Officer, Bilhaur, Arvind Kumar Singh, said Deepak's family informed him that they were not getting any response on his mobile which was switched off since Wednesday noon.

When the police reached the constable's house, it was locked from outside, SHO Singh said.

The police broke the locks on the door and found the constable dead, he added.

Prima facie it appears that the constable, who got married in April, was first strangulated with a piece of cloth after which his neck was slit with a sharp-edged weapon, Singh said.

The SHO said forensic experts and dog squads have also been called to solve the case.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)