UP Man Kills Mother After She Rejects "Condition" For His Love Marriage

A man allegedly stabbed his mother to death while she was sleeping in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. The man wanted to transfer the house's ownership from his mother's to his name in order to marry a girl he has been seeing, the police said.

Pramila Singh, 55, lived with her son Raja Singh, 28, who earned his living as a farmer.

Ten days ago, Pramila Singh suffered burn injuries in a small incident at home, after which she went to live at her daughter's house, the police said.

"Raja is in a relationship with a girl from the village. Their marriage was fixed a few days ago," police officer Mahesh Kumar said.

"The girl's family put a condition for the marriage that Raja should have the house in his name. His mother, however, did not want to transfer the house ownership to her son," Mr Kumar said.

Raja came to his sister Preetu's house at 9.45 am on Wednesday and went to the room where his mother was sleeping. Once inside, he stabbed her several times with a knife, the police said.

Preetu came running on hearing Pramila's scream, and found her mother bleeding on the floor, the police said. She called the police immediately.

Raja has been arrested and further investigation is going on.