Video: Kanpur Teen's Car Stunt Goes Wrong, Woman Crushed, Daughter Critical

Officials said the Kanpur woman died on the spot

A woman was killed while her daughter was critically injured after a speeding car - driven by a minor - hit their scooter in Uttar Pradesh yesterday.

Police said the car was driven by a 17-year-old boy who was attempting stunts on the busy road in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

A security camera footage of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The video of the incident shows the woman and the child on the scooter when the speeding car rams the two-wheeler after the driver lost control over the vehicle.

The collision was so severe that both the woman and her daughter were thrown into the air in different directions.

They were rushed to the hospital by passersby, police said.

Officials said the woman died during treatment, while her daughter suffered multiple fractures and is being treated at the hospital.

The boy has been taken into custody and investigation is on, they said.