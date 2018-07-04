Head-Constable Found Dead Inside Police Staff Quarters In Kanpur

Incident came to light when a deceased's colleague visited his residence. (Representational)

The body of a head-constable bearing multiple stab wounds was recovered from his residential quarter in the Sajeti police station premises in Kanpur, police said.

The incident came to light last night when one of the deceased's colleagues visited his residence as he did not report for duty the entire day.

The deceased was found lying in a pool of blood with dozens of stab wounds on his face, neck, chest, hands and stomach, Senior Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Kumar said.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the head constable, identified as Bachcha Lal Gautam, 59, was killed on Monday night, the SSP said.

Gautam was married and had a wife and son, but was also alleged to have married another woman in early 2000, SSP Kumar said adding all aspects were being looked into.