Bee Attack Kills Man In UP, Leaves Wife Critically Injured The man, Satnam Munjwani, was standing outside his house along with his wife when bees attacked them in Ratanlal Nagar area.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT One of the relatives was also injured in the bee-attack. (Representational) Lucknow: A 60-year-old man died and his wife was critically injured when a swarm of honey bees attacked them in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, police said.



The man, Satnam Munjwani, was standing outside his house along with his wife when bees attacked them in Ratanlal Nagar area.



Their relative Prakash was also injured.



By the time the neighbours rushed to help, Mr Munjwani had collapsed. He was declared brought dead at the hospital.



His wife, Gauri, has been admitted to a hospital in Saket Nagar where her condition is critical.



A 60-year-old man died and his wife was critically injured when a swarm of honey bees attacked them in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, police said.The man, Satnam Munjwani, was standing outside his house along with his wife when bees attacked them in Ratanlal Nagar area.Their relative Prakash was also injured. By the time the neighbours rushed to help, Mr Munjwani had collapsed. He was declared brought dead at the hospital.His wife, Gauri, has been admitted to a hospital in Saket Nagar where her condition is critical.