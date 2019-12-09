Written Test For Constable Recruitment In Himachal Pradesh On December 22

Written test for recruitment of constables in Himachal Pradesh on December 22

The written test for posts of constable in the Himachal Pradesh Police will be held on December 22, an official spokesperson said.

The test for recruitment to the communication and technical services wing of police will be held from 11 am to 12 noon at Government Degree College Sanjauli in Shimla.

All candidates who qualified the physical efficiency test (PET) have been directed to report at the venue by 9 am, the spokesperson said, adding that call letters have been sent to the candidates.

In case of non-receipt of the letter, they can contact the Superintendent of Police, Communication and Technical Services, he added.

