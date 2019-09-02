West Bengal Police Releases Admit Card For Warder Recruitment Exam 2019

West Bengal Police Warder Exam 2019 admit card is available for download now

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the admit cards for the Competitive Written Examination for recruitment to the post of Warder/Female Warder. WBPRB had announced the recruitment in February this year. The recruitment board had advertised total 816 vacancies out of which 695 were for male candidates and 121 were for female candidates. The written examination will be conducted on September 15, 2019 and will be of one hour duration. Candidates can download their admit cards using their application id and date of birth.

West Bengal Warder Admit Card 2019: How To Download?

Step one: Go to official website: http://wbpolice.gov.in

Step two: Click on the recruitment tab and then click on the latest link for Warder recruitment.

Step three: Click on the download admit card link.

Step four: Enter the required details.

Step five: Submit and download your admit card.

WB Police Warder Recruitment 2019: Admit Card Link

The candidates are advised not to wear sports shoes, sneakers, high heeled footwear or any other kind of shoes or they will be refused entry into the venue of the examination. Instead they should wear flat footwear such as plain leather or polyurethane footwear or slippers without any metal embellishments or accessories.

Candidates should check the list of banned items from examination and adhere to the instructions given on the admit card.

Candidates who qualify in the written examination will be called for Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

