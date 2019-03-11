WBPRB Begins Online Application For 3000 Excise Constable Vacancies

WBPRB begins online application process for 3000 Excise Constable vacancies

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has begun the online application for recruitment of Excise Constable including recruitment of Lady Excise Constables in the Subordinate Excise Service under Finance Department, Government of West Bengal. There are a total of 3000 vacancies available under this recruitment. The selection process will include a Preliminary Written Test, Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Written exam and Interview.

Important Dates

Commencement of online application process: March 11, 2019

Last date to complete application process: April 10, 2019 (5:00 pm)

Last date for modification of online saved application form: April 10, 2019 (5:00 pm)

Last date for Offline Challan Payment through United Bank of India: April 12, 2019 (5:00 pm)

Last date for reprint of submission receipt: April 13, 2019 (5:00 pm)

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate should not be younger than 18 years old and should not be older than 27 years old as on January 1, 2019. The Upper-age limit will be relaxed for the SC/ST candidates of West Bengal only by 5 years and OBC candidates of West Bengal only by 3 years.

The candidate should have passed the Madhyamik examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent.

The candidate must have studied Bengali/ Nepali as a language paper of or above the Madhyamik level. Candidate's proficiency in Bengali/Nepali will be tested at the Preliminary Written Test.

Application Process

Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply online through the WBPRB official website. Application link and guidelines are available under the recruitment tab on the website. The application fee is Rs. 220 for all categories except SC/ST category candidates of West Bengal only. SC/ST candidates from West Bengal have to pay only the processing fee which is Rs.20.

