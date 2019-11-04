West Bengal Notifies State Civil Services Exam 2020

West Bengal Civil Services Exam 2020 notification has been released

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the advertisement for the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) Examination 2020. The online application for the exam will begin from November 5 and will conclude on November 25, 2019. The selection process is akin to UPSC Civil Services exam where candidates have to go through three stages of selection - Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Interview.

An applicant must have a graduation degree from a recognized institute. The applicant must also be able to read, write and speak in Bengali, this condition, however, does not apply to those whose mother tongue is Nepali.

West Bengal Civil Service Exam 2020 notification

The candidate must not be younger than 21 years and must not be older than 36 years. The age will be calculated as on January 1 of the year in which the exam is being conducted. The upper age limit is relaxed by 5 years for SC, ST candidates and by 3 years for BC category candidates from West Bengal only. In the case of Persons with Disabilities (PWD), the upper age limit is relaxable up to 45 years.

Eligible candidates can apply for the West Bengal Civil Services exam through the official WBPSC website, 'pscwbonline.gov.in'. Candidates who generate the fee payment challan on November 25 will be allowed to pay application fee offline till November 26. The application fee is Rs. 210 excluding service charge. There is no application fee applicable for SC/ST candidates of West Bengal and Persons with disabilities (PWD) having physical disability of 40% and above.

The preliminary exam, which will be an objective exam of two and half hour duration, will tentatively be held on February 9, 2020.

