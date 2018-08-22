WBPCS Begins Online Application For Sub-Inspector Vacancies in Food And Supplies Department

WBPCS Begins Online Application For SI Vacancies in Food And Supplies Department

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has begun the online application process for recruitment of Sub Inspector in the Subordinate Food & Supplies Service, Grade-III, under Food & Supplies Department, Govt. of West Bengal, 2018. There are total 957 vacancies available.

WBPSC Sub Inspector Online Application: How to Apply?

Step one: Go to WBPSC official website: www.pscwbapplication.in/

Step two: Click on the application link given on the homepage.

Step three: In the new window, you will again have to select the recruitment and click on the 'Enrol Yourself' tab.

Step four: Enter the details and generate your enrolment id and password.

Step five: Login again using your enrolment id and complete the application process.

Candidates would need the following details to complete the enrolment process:

1. A Mobile Number to receive Enrolment No, SMS based notifications/communications related till the recruitment process is over.

2. Access to facilities of computer with internet connectivity.

3. A recent scanned passport sized colour photograph (for scanning and uploading in "jpeg" format only. File size of scanned photograph should not be more than 100KB).

4. Your scanned signature using Blue/Black pen on white sheet (for scanning and uploading in "jpeg" format only. File size of scanned photograph should not be more than 100KB).

5. If the applicant wants to submit the application fee online, access to an online payment facility/service such as

i. Net Banking

ii. Credit card

iii. ATM-cum-Debit card

