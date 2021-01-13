West Bengal Pollution Control Board Releases Admit Card For Job Exam

WBPCB has released the admit card for the exam scheduled on January 24.

The West Bengal Pollution Control Board has released the admit card for the job exam it had notified in December 2020. The exam will be held on January 24. Through this exam the Board will fill vacancies in Assistant Environmental Engineer, Junior Environmental Engineer, Environmental Analyst, Senior Accounts Clerk, Accounts Clerk, Laboratory Assistant, and Junior Environmental Assistant posts.

Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the admit card from the official website.

Download Admit Card

The exam will be a computer based test and will be held in Kolkata, Siliguri, Durgapur and Kharagpur. "The CBT Examination shall be held on 24th January, 2021 (tentatively). However, in case of large number of eligible candidates, the exam may also be conducted on 25th January, 2021 in different slots," the Board had said.

The exam will be of 90 marks. There will be 90 questions each question carrying 1 mark. Candidates will be allowed 90 minutes duration to attempt the exam. There will be negative marking for wrong answer. Interview will be held for 10 marks.

On the computer based test, the board has said, "WBPCB would be analyzing the responses of a candidate with other appeared candidates to detect patterns of similarity. On the basis of such an analysis, if it is found that the responses have been shared and scores obtained are not genuine/ valid, WBPCB reserves the right to cancel his/her candidature."

Click here for more Jobs News