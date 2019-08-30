West Bengal Police Recruitment Board Releases Final Result For SI, Lady SI Posts

WB Police SI Result released for recruitment announced in 2018

WB Police SI Result: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the final result for recruitment of Sub-Inspector/ Lady Sub-Inspector announced in 2018. The final result is available on the WBPRB official website. Candidates who appeared for the final selection round will be able to check their result using their application number and date of birth. The board had announced recruitment on 1527 vacant posts.

WBPRB SI Result 2018: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official website for WBPRB: wbpolice.gov.in

Step two: Click on the result tab.

Step three; Click on the final result link for SI/ Lady SI recruitment 2018.

Step four: Enter the required details.

Step five: Submit and check your result.

WBPRB SI, Lady SI Final Result 2018: Direct Link

The list of provisionally selected candidates is also available on the notice board of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board. Candidates can check their result from the notice board available at the address given below:

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB)

Araksha Bhawan (Ground Floor)

Block - DJ, Sector - II

Salt Lake City, Kolkata - 700091

