Uttarakhand Review Officer Preliminary Exam Postponed

UKPSC postpones exam scheduled on May 23

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has postponed the review officer, assistant review officer preliminary exam. The exam was scheduled to be held on May 23. New exam date will be intimated to candidates later on, the Commission has said.

The recruitment was notified in March 2021. A total of 19 vacancies were notified.

In view of the covid situation, many recruitment agencies have postponed exams. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has postponed the interview of the civil services exam. The Commission has also deferred the registration process of the Combined Medical Services exam which was supposed to begin today.

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has postponed the exams scheduled between May and July. The Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (HPAS) preliminary exam 2020 has also been postponed.

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has postponed the recruitment exams scheduled from May 12 to May 27.