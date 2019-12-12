UPTET Admit Card Expected Today

UPTET 2019 details were notified on October 31.

UPTET admit cards are expected today. Candidates who have registered for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) can download the admit cards from the official website today. UPTET will be held on December 22 in two shifts. The exam would have two papers in the exam. Paper 1 is for candidates who wish to teach primary classes (1 to 5) and Paper 2 is for candidates who wish to teach upper primary classes (6 to 8).

UPTET Admit Card Link (the link has only been generated)

Candidates with graduation degree and 2-year D.El.Ed. (BTC) qualification from NCTE recognised institute were allowed to register for the exam, which determines the eligibility for teaching posts in government schools from class 1 to class 8. As per reports more than 16 lakh candidates have registered for the exam.

UPTET 2019 details were notified on October 31.

After the completion of the exam, the answer keys would be released online for the candidates to check and challenge on December 26. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key till December 30.

The last UPTET was held in November and the result was declared in December. The exam schedule was postponed twice since the first scheduled date of exam. Close to 11 lakh candidates had registered for the exam last time out of which 33% could qualify the exam.

In 2017 edition of the UPTET, 9.76 lakh had registered for the exam and 89,803 candidates had qualified the exam.

Click here for more Jobs News