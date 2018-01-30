Allahabad High Court Dismisses Pleas Seeking Re-Evaluation Of UPTET Answer Sheets The Allahabad High court yesterday dismissed petitions by candidates of UPTET to re-evaluate their answer sheets.

The Allahabad High court yesterday dismissed petitions by candidates of UPTET to re-evaluate their answer sheets. Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET) 2017 result was declared on 15 December 2017. As reported by Navbharat Times earlier, UPTET has witnessed a fail percentage of 89%. Out of the total 9.76 lakh candidates who had appeared for the examination, only 89803 candidates have cleared the examination.Press Trust of India reported that the petitioners alleged that owing to errors in the OMR (Optical Mark Reader) sheets due to wrongly filled registration number, roll number, booklet series and language preference, their answer sheets were not evaluated.The court stated while dismissing the petitions, that there were clear instructions in the examination booklet asking candidates to correctly fill up the OMR sheets.Justice M C Tripathi also observed that in the garb of minor discrepancies for rectifying such "human error" in the OMR sheets, the court cannot give any liberty to respondent authorities to intervene in the matter at this stage, which would have very serious consequences on the "fairness" of the entire selection process.Online application for UPTET 2017 was begun in August last year and continued till September. The month long application process invited graduates and intermediate qualified candidates to register. UPTET 2017 exam was held on October 15, 2017. The provisional answer keys of the exam was released on month of October itself while the final UPTET answer keys were released in November.In last September, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approved changes in the appointment process of primary school teachers making written examination compulsory for aspirants. The Cabinet in a meeting presided by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath approved an amendment in the UP Basic Shiksha Adhyapak Sewa Niyamawali (rules), with that, a written examination of 60 marks has been made compulsory while 40 marks will be for educational qualifications. Only those candidates who have cleared TET (Teacher's Eligibility Test) exam will be eligible for the written exam.On December last year, the Supreme Court suggested careful scrutiny and review of the system of holding public examination while expressing anguish that a teachers' recruitment exam in Uttar Pradesh had not attained finality even after passage of over eight years. The top court observed this and expressed pain that the examination for recruitment of trained graduate teachers (TGT) in Uttar Pradesh, which was advertised in January 2009, had not attained finality till now.