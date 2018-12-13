UPSSSC Releases Admit Card For Village Panchayat Officer Written Exam

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Competitive written examination which will be conducted for recruitment of Village Panchayat Officer, Rural Development Officer, and Social Welfare Officer. The written exam will be conducted on December 22 and December 23, 2018 in two sessions on both days. The Commission has allotted exam centres across 16 districts in Uttar Pradesh.

UPSSSC Written Exam Admit Card: How to download?

Step one: Go to official UPSSSC website: www.upsssc.gov.in.

Step two: Click on the admit card link provided on the home page for the exams scheduled on December 22 and 23.

Step three: Enter registration number, date of birth and other deatils correctly.

Step four: After filling in the details, click on Download Admit Card button and download your admit card.

The exam will be held for recruitment on 1527 Village Panchayat Officer, 362 Rural Development Officer, and 64 Social Welfare Officer posts.

The competitive exam will be of two hours duration. There will be 150 objective questions, each carrying 2 marks. The question paper will have three sections - Hindi Knowledge and Writing, General Mental Ability Test, and General Knowledge. All three sections will have 50 questions each.

There will also be a negative marking of one mark for each wrong answer.

