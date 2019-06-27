UPSSSC Announces 1186 Junior Assistant Vacancies

UPSSSC has announced more than 1000 Junior Assistant vacancies

UPSSSC Recruitment 2019: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced 1186 Junior Assistant vacancies. Eligible candidates can apply online till July 20, 2019. After application process is over, applicants will be allowed to make corrections in their application form till July 27, 2019. Candidates with an intermediate degree are eligible for recruitment on this post.

Apart from an intermediate degree, the candidate must be able to type 25 words per minute in Hindi and 30 words per minute in English. Another essential qualification is a 'CCC' certificate from DOEACC or from any other institute recognized by the government.

Candidate applying for this vacancy must not be younger than 18 years and older than 40 years as on July 1, 2019. Candidates should refer to the detailed advertisement for relaxation in age limit.

The 10% EWS reservation will be applicable on this recruitment.

The selection process will constitute of a written examination which may be conducted online or offline and a typing test. Details about the written exam such as mode of exam and date of exam will be released on the official website for UPSSSC later.

If the examination is conducted in multiple shifts, the commission will follow normalization process to account for any difference in the difficulty level of questions in the different shifts of exam.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.