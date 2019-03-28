UPSSSC Postpones Vidhan Bhavan Guard, Forest Guard Interview

UPSSSC postpones interview for Vidhan Bhavan Guard, Forest Guard recruitment

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has postponed the interview dates for the Vidhan Bhavan Guard and Forest Guard posts. The recruitment was advertised in 2016 and there are 664 vacancies which will be filled through this recruitment. The commission has already released the result for the written examination and has released the list of candidates shortlisted for the interview round.

Among the dates fixed for interview was April 11, 2019 and April 23, 2019. However, these dates clash with the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections and hence the commission has postponed the interview for candidates who have their interviews scheduled on these dates.

For candidates who were earlier scheduled to appear for the interview on April 11, the new date is April 26 and for those whose interview was scheduled on April 23, the new date is April 27, 2019.

The timing for the interview remains the same and will be conducted at the Commission office in Lucknow.

Candidates should bring the interview letter issued earlier along with completely filled forms and other required documents to the commission office on the revised date for interview.

