UPSSSC Initiates Recruitment Drive For 277 Stenographer Positions

UPSSSC Stenographer Recruitment 2023: The deadline for registration is November 6, 2023.

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) initiated the registration process for Stenographer posts on Tuesday, October 17, 2023. Those interested and eligible can apply for these positions by visiting the official UPSSSC website at upsssc.gov.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill 277 Stenographer positions, with a deadline for application on November 6, 2023. Candidates will have the opportunity to submit the application fee and modify their applications between November 6 and November 15, 2023. The minimum eligibility age for these positions is 18, and the maximum age is 40 years.

Category-wise positions are as follows:

For general category candidates (103), 20 for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 65 for the Other Backward Class (OBC), 81 for the Scheduled Castes (SC) category, and 8 posts for the Scheduled Tribes (ST).



According to the official announcement, individuals who took the UP Preliminary Eligibility Test in 2022 and received a scorecard are eligible to participate in the Stenographer Main examination.

To apply online, follow these steps:

Access the official UPSSSC website at upsssc.gov.in.

Click on the "Candidate's Registration" link on the homepage.

A new page will open, featuring the UPSSSC Stenographer 2023 application link.

Click on the link and complete your registration.

Once registered, log in to your account.

Complete the application form and submit the application fee.

Click "Submit" and download the confirmation page.

Keep a printed copy for future reference.

For more details, candidates can refer to the official UPSSSC website.