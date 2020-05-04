UPSC, SSC Exam Dates To Be Announced Soon

The UPSC and the SSC are the two main central recruitment agencies of the government.

The Centre is likely to announce new dates for UPSC and SSC exams soon. Though Union Minister Jitendra Singh's statement on declaring the new exam dates was made before the extension of lockdown, it is highly anticipated that he will make an official announcement today. The pending exams for which lakhs of candidates are awaiting an update are UPSC's Civil Services preliminary exam, Civil Services main exam and SSC's CHSL exam.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) are the two main central recruitment agencies of the government.

The Civil Services preliminary exam is scheduled to be held on May 31. However, with the current lockdown situation it impossible for the UPSC to conduct the exam, especially for those candidates who will be allotted centres away from their place. Commutation is still debarred in many areas in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per schedule, UPSC is supposed to release the admit cards for the exam this week.

In the last week of April, Union Minister Jitendra Singh had assured candidates that while rescheduling the exam sufficient time will be given to candidates so that they do no face time constraint in reaching their exam centre.

As per few reports UPSC has already postponed the Civil Services preliminary exam and it will be officially announced after May 3.

Apart from the Civil Services 2020 prelims exam, UPSC will conduct Engineering services main exam, Geologist services main exam.

Likewise, SSC will also take decision regarding Junior Engineer (Paper-I) Examination, 2019, Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination, 2019 and Skill Test for Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination, 2018.

Click here for more Jobs News