SSC, UPSC Exams: Decision On Pending Exams After May 3

The country will go into third phase of COVID-19 lockdown for two weeks starting from May 4.

The Centre will announce its decision on the pending SSC and UPSC exams, for which lakhs of candidates have registered, after May 3 which is the official deadline for the second phase of lockdown.

This update was given by Union Minister Jitendra Singh in the last week of April.

Candidates all over the country are anticipating big changes in the exam schedule of these pending exams and the Minister has assured that sufficient time will be given to candidates while rescheduling the exams.

For the exams the UPSC and SSC allot centres based on certain criteria giving preference to candidates belonging to specific categories first. With this norm, many candidates are allotted centres away from their place. In addition to this, when for a particular city the number of candidates exceed the seating capacity they are sent to distant centres for taking the exam.

Mr Singh has assured candidates that sufficient time will be given to candidates so that they do no face time constraint in reaching their exam centre.

As per few reports UPSC has already postponed the Civil Services preliminary exam and it will be officially announced after May 3. Otherwise, the exam is scheduled for May 31.

This is the first time UPSC had allowed Civil Services exam aspirants to withdraw their applications. This was done to check the exact number of candidates willing to take the exam which will help the Commission in making arrangements for the exam without wasting resources. Usually for the Civil Services exam, which is one of the most prestigious exams of the country, over 10 lakh candidates register and 50% of them do not sit for it.

With this new rule, it will be easy for the UPSC to finalise exam dates and allot the centres this year.

Apart from the Civil Services 2020 prelims exam, UPSC will conduct Engineering services main exam, Geologist services main exam.

Similarly SSC will take a decision on the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I) 2019. Decision regarding Junior Engineer (Paper-I) Examination, 2019, Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination, 2019 and Skill Test for Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination, 2018 will also be taken after May 3.

