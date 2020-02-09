UPSC Announces Over 50 Vacancies In Various Departments

UPSC has announced over 50 vacancies for recruitment to various posts

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced recruitment on various posts. The Commission has announced over 50 vacancies for posts which include Scientist 'B', Senior Divisional Medical Officer, System Analyst, Lecturer, Veterinary Assistant Surgeon, Specialist Grade III, and Assistant Geophysicist.

The online application will close on February 27, 2020. Applicants will be allowed to take printouts of their completely filled application forms till February 28.

Applicants should check the eligibility criteria for each post category before they begin the application process. Some of the posts advertised in this recruitment also require the applicant to have relevant work experience.

Candidates who are eligible will be able to apply for the recruitment through UPSC's Online Recruitment Application (ORA) system. Applicants will have to pay Rs. 25 as application fee. SC, ST, Physically Handicapped, and female candidates are exempted from paying application fee.

UPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply Here

UPSC may conduct a Recruitment Test (RT) and/or Interview for selection of candidates.

In case where the UPSC conducts the interview, the category-wise minimum level of suitability in interviews, irrespective of whether the selection is made only by interview or by Recruitment Test followed by interview, will be 50 marks for unreserved categories, 45 marks for OBC category, and 40 marks for SC/ST/PH categories, out of the total marks of interview being 100.

In case where Recruitment Test (RT) is held by Commission to select candidates for interview, the minimum passing marks in the RT will be decided by the Commission.

Click here for more Jobs News