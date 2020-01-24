UPSC Notifies Jobs Under Railway, AYUSH Ministry

The last date for submission of application is February 13.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced vacancies under various departments and ministry. Applications can be filled and submitted at the website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The last date for submission of application is February 13. The application will be available on the website till February 14 for candidates to download it.

Apply Online

Vacancy Details

Medical Officer/ Research Officer (Ayurveda), Ministry of Ayush: 37 posts

Medical Officer/ Research Officer (Unani), Ministry of Ayush: 7 posts

Anthropologist (Cultural Anthropology Division), Anthropological Survey of India, Department of Culture, Ministry of Culture: 1 post

Assistant Library and Information Officer (Tamil), National Library, Kolkata, Ministry of Culture: 1 post

Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) Armament (Ammunition), Directorate General of Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence: 11 posts

Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) (Electronics), Directorate General of Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence: 39 posts

Assistant Engineer (Civil), Department of Northern Eastern Council Secretariat, Shillong, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DONER): 2 posts

Scientist 'B' (Documents), Central Forensic Science Laboratory, Directorate of Forensic Science Services, Ministry of Home Affairs: 6 posts

Scientist 'B' (Chemistry), Central Water and Power Research Station, Khadakwasla, Pune, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti: 2 posts

Senior Divisional Medical Officer (Neuro-Surgery), Railway Board, Ministry of Railways: 4 posts

Senior Divisional Medical Officer (Plastic Surgery), Railway Board, Ministry of Railways: 2 posts

Senior Divisional Medical Officer (Urology), Railway Board, Ministry of Railways: 4 posts

Specialist Grade III (Gastroenterology), Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi: 1 post

Specialist Grade III (Plastic Surgery and Reconstructive Surgery), Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi: 3 posts

Assistant Engineer (Quality Assurance) Armament (Weapons), Directorate General of Quality Assurance, Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence: 14 posts

"Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25 only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/ master credit/ debit card," reads the UPSC notification. "No fee for SC/ ST/ PH/ Women candidates of any community. No "fee exemption" is available to OBC male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee," the notice also reads.